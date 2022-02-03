SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
***Winter Storm Warning in effect for Franklin County, western Hampshire County and northern Berkshire County late tonight through Friday***
***Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Hampden County, eastern Hampshire County and southern Berkshire County late tonight through Friday***
A cold front extends from eastern Canada to the Gulf Coast of Texas is bringing a sizeable snowstorm north of the front and soaking rains south. In the middle, an icy transition. For western Mass, we will see rain conditions into tonight, then a gradual change to sleet/freezing rain and snow through the day tomorrow.
It will be a mild damp afternoon as light rain and showers blossom into a steady rain ahead of the approaching cold front. Temperatures stay in the low to mid-40's into the evening. By midnight, many of us will pick up a half inch to an inch of rain.
As a strong cold front slowly moves southeast, everyone across western Mass will see a transition from rain to a wintry mix. Starting first in the Berkshires and hill towns, then into the lower valley. This transition should begin close to midnight and continue through Friday morning as temperatures fall. It will go from rain to a brief period of freezing rain then to sleet then snow, but we will likely end up seeing several hours of several of sleet tomorrow morning, especially in the lower valley. The change over from liquid to ice will take place during Friday morning's commute in greater Springfield so conditions will go down hill through the morning hours.
Everyone has a chance at seeing a glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice (Freezing rain). Expect hazardous to dangerous travel conditions tomorrow, starting during the morning commute as temperatures fall below freezing and continue to drop throughout the day. Freezing rain will change to ice pellets (Sleet) then come to an end tomorrow afternoon as snow showers as temps fall into the middle 20's.
Snow and sleet totals will not be that impressive, but sleet is heavy and compacts, so it is difficult to move around. Along the Mass. Pike and points south will see 1-2" of manly sleet with a layer of fluffy snow on top. North and west into Franklin County will pick up 2-4" of sleet and snow mixed. Central and northern New England will see mainly snow with a solid foot of snow for the mountains.
The evening commute will be mainly dry, but untreated roads will likely be slippery with temperatures well below freezing. We dry out tomorrow evening with partial clearing. It will be down into the single digits and teens by Saturday morning.
It will be cold and brisk Saturday, but bright as high pressure builds. Highs reach into the middle 20's, but the wind will make it feel more like teens and single digits. Temperatures likely fall below 0 Saturday night as wind becomes lighter and skies remain clear. Our weekend ends on a pleasant note with temperatures rebounding into the 20s to near 30 Sunday afternoon, with less wind. The beginning of next week looks seasonable with temperatures back above freezing. At this point there are no big storms indicated.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
