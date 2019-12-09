SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a much milder start out there this morning! Temperatures are generally in the 30's. We are about 30-40 degrees warmer than yesterday at this time! However, temperatures are still near freezing in a few spots with a touch of moisture so there may be a couple of icy spots. Be sure to use a bit of extra caution.
We woke up to near record cold Sunday morning as the low at Westover in Chicopee was -5, just shy of the current record low of -7 set back in 1964.
We have lots of weather to go through over the next three days! Our pattern shifts today as the Jet Stream lifts into Eastern Canada. This will allow for much warmer temperatures to continue to move into the Northeast today. Along with the warmer temperatures, some rain and wind arrive as our next storm system moves up through the Great Lakes. The snow pack will be melting quickly over the next couple of days. The milder temperatures and rainfall, may cause street and poor drainage flooding later today through tomorrow. Temperatures will come up into the upper 40s to near 50 this evening and into the lower and middle 50s tomorrow. It will be down right balmy!!
However, A developing area of low pressure will slide south of New England tomorrow night while cold air drains in from the north. This low will bring steady rain back into western Mass and will change to snow tomorrow night as the cold air drains in. This will likely lead to a couple of inches of accumulation for your Wednesday morning commute! After that cold, dry air settles in for the middle to later half of the week.
