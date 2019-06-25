SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers and downpours are moving into western Mass now as a warm front comes into our area. We'll see a cluster of downpours later this morning as it becomes humid with dew points climbing to around 70. Skies remain overcast into the afternoon, then with an approaching cold front and low pressure, a few more showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the 70's.
Tomorrow through Friday will feature warm and marginally humid conditions. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80's. We may touch 90 for the first time this year too. We should see lots of sunshine the rest of the week too. There may be a shower or thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon but most of the activity will stay to our west.
An upper low lingering over Hudson’s Bay will finally get kicked southeast over the weekend. This low will help bring a cold front through Saturday evening with showers and thunderstorms. Once the front is through, we get a shot of less-humid and cooler air for Sunday and Monday. The upper low will be off the coast Sunday, bringing in more of a breeze and seasonable temps. Some showers and thunderstorms may be around for Sunday as well.
