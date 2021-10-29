SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a frosty, foggy start this morning. In fact, it was one of the coldest starts of the fall season so far. Temps fell into the upper 20's and lower 30's across western Mass. The fog is gone and the sun is out, but clouds will be on the increase ahead of next storm.
Sunshine will give way to high and mid level clouds this afternoon as low pressure heads our way. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 50's. Showers move in tonight, mainly after midnight and tomorrow looks stormy with periods of rain that will be heavy at times, especially late afternoon into tomorrow night. There may even be a rumble of thunder. We will likely pick up about 1" of rain. It will be breezy with temperatures in the 50's. Wind may gust to 30 mph. We are not expecting damaging winds with ponding on roadways being the biggest threat.
Low pressure lifts north on Halloween with mild air wrapping in behind the system. Rain may linger into Sunday morning, but the afternoon looks drier with some sunshine mixing in. Temperatures will reach into the lower 60's. There still may be a shower around, but the bulk of the afternoon is looking dry. As the trick-or-treaters head out Sunday evening it looks mainly dry and mild with temperatures in the 50's. We still can't rule out a stray shower.
The start of next week looks dry and seasonable with a few showers possible late Tuesday. Colder air works in by the middle of the week with highs mainly in the 40's and overnight lows in the 20's, some of the coldest air of the season so looks to set up. We may even see a few flurries on Wednesday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
