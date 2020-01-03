SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
Our next round of wet weather is on the way and will begin overnight. Throughout the evening, skies remain cloudy with temperatures returning to the 30s. Most will hover slightly above freezing overnight with many in the middle 30s, but a few in the hills could hit 32. Can’t totally rule out a chance for some brief sleet to mix as rain begins, but it won’t last long.
Rain showers will last most of Saturday, with a light rain throughout the morning, then more scattered rain in the afternoon. Expect patchy fog around in the morning too. Temperatures stay chilly, but above normal with highs in the upper 30s north to low 40s south. Rain amounts may hit a half inch by the end of the day.
Low pressure will pass by to our south Saturday night and as it continues to move offshore, colder air will get pulled in behind it. As temperatures fall, a change to snow showers is likely from northwest to southeast around 10-11pm. Snow showers look fairly short-lived with minor accumulations possible in the hill towns and Berkshires of 1-3”. The valley might get some dustings with isolated amounts up to 1 inch. Roads may just stay wet overnight, but could get a bit icy in spots by Sunday morning as temps fall to around 30.
Sunday will be a dry day with any snow showers ending around sunrise. The Berkshires may have some flurries or a snow shower around, but most become partly cloudy and blustery for the afternoon. Temperatures will be colder Sunday with highs in the 30s.
Our weather remains unsettled next week with a few systems coming through. One coming by on Monday will bring a few, light rain and/or snow showers. A more potent system will come into western Mass Tuesday night through Wednesday morning with more precip as low pressure passes nearly overhead. This storm may bring more of a wintry mix or snow and possible gusty wind. Stay tuned!
