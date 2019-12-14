SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Steady rain will taper to showers this afternoon. Today will be rather mild with temperatures in the 40's to near 50. After an inch of rain last night we'll see about another 1/2" today. A Flood Watch remains in effect through today for all of Western Mass.
Some localized flooding is possible, especially streets and in areas of poor drainage. It will be a cloudy, foggy day as warmer temps linger over the lingering snow pack.
There will be a few leftover showers tonight; even a snow shower in Berkshire County but for the most part temperatures will stay above freezing with overnight lows near 40.
It will become windy tomorrow as low pressure continues to strengthen to our north. Clouds will give way to some sunshine. Snow showers are possible in the Berkshires, but the valley looks mainly dry with a few flurries possible. Northwest wind may gust to 35 mph at times, especially in the hills.
The next storm to affect western Mass arrives Monday evening. This storm looks more wintry than wet, with a good chance for snow Monday evening, before changing to a mix by Tuesday morning. It's possible snow falls to end the storm. Hazardous travel conditions are looking likely for Monday evening into Tuesday Morning. Lets plan on a couple of inches with the bulk of it falling late Monday into Tuesday. After that it turns dry and cold for the end of the workweek.
