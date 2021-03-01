SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a rainy, gloomy start to the week and new month! Things will dry out this afternoon, but get ready for an Arctic blast that will bring strong winds and bitter cold wind chills.
The Arctic air will arrive this evening with a scattered snow shower or squall that could whiten the ground and briefly reduce visibility. Behind the front comes the wind and cold. A Wind Advisory remains in effect all of western Mass from later this afternoon through tomorrow morning as winds have the potential to gust to 50 mph at times. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the hill towns and Berkshire County overnight, through tomorrow morning with wind chills as cold as 20 below.
Dangerous wind chills will greet us tomorrow morning with temps in the single digits and teens, combined with wind gusts between 40-50 mph. The strong wind gusts could lead to scattered power outages.
Highs tomorrow will stay in the 20's in the valley, and teens in the hills despite lots of March sunshine. The wind will keep wind chills below zero in the hills, and in the single digits in the valley. The wind will ease in the afternoon, but it will stay blustery.
The Arctic air will retreat tomorrow night as the wind goes calm. It will still be cold with lows in the teens. However, we should be back into the 40's by Wednesday afternoon with a decent amount of sunshine. It will feel much better!
The chill returns for the rest of the week though with highs in the 30's along with a gusty breeze. We should see lots of sunshine with no storms indicated through the weekend, just dry and cold for March. (Normal highs in the lower 40s)
