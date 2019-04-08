SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a beautiful weekend with temperatures way up into the 60s! Hopefully you had time to get outside and enjoy it because things have gone down hill. Get ready for a rainy Monday.
Rain will be steady and heavy at times through the morning commute. However, rain will tape to showers by mid to late morning across western Mass. A cold front will pass through this evening with another round of showers and possibly a rumble of thunder. Any thunderstorms carry the risk of bringing small hail and gusty breezes.
Temps will vary across the area. For the most part highs will be in the 50s today with cooler readings north and east and mild temperatures south and west.
Another cold front will sweep through southern New England tomorrow evening, keeping clouds around along with another round of showers later in the afternoon and evening. There may be another rumble of thunder around too.
If you are heading to Fenway for the Sox home opener tomorrow dress warm! It will be cloudy and cool with a few sprinkles around. Showers should hold off until after the game but temperatures will only be in the 40's with a chilly easterly breeze! Typical April baseball at Fenway!
Behind this front, drier air returns with highs only nearing 50 on Wednesday with a gusty Northwest breeze. There will still be some clouds around too. The breeze will lighten Wednesday night as high pressure builds in, but it will then get colder for Thursday morning.
Another system will arrive on Friday. Out ahead of it warmer temperatures will move in with highs back into the 60s before another round of showers and rain arrives late in the day and at night. This should sweep east in time for the weekend. This means the weekend, at least Saturday and Sunday is looking dry with a decent amount of sunshine. It will be mild on Saturday but quite a bit of cooler on Sunday. We may be dealing with rainy, cool conditions for Patriot's Day.
