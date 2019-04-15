SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What a soaking start to the work week! Officially, Springfield picked up about 0.6” of rain, but isolated areas picked up between 1.5 to 2.0” of rain this morning as severe storms blew through. Initially, thousands were without power as the storms blew western Mass.
Fortunately, the back edge of the rain is here, leaving us with dry conditions into the midday. A secondary trough will kick off a few more showers and even a storm this afternoon and evening. Highs this afternoon will return to the middle 60s.
Tonight, northwest winds really start to howl, gusting up to 35+ mph in spots. A *Wind Advisory* is in effect until 6a Tuesday. Cooler air spills in overnight, taking our temperatures into the middle 30s.
Tuesday will be sunny, seasonable, and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s with a stiff northwest wind for much of the day.
By Wednesday, temperatures return to the 60s with great sunshine all day. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be pretty unsettled. The best chance for soaking rain will be late Friday into Saturday, but showers are possible on Thursday and Sunday as well.
