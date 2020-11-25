SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cloudy, chilly start this morning with a few flurries and perhaps a touch of freezing drizzle leading to a slippery spot or two. From mid-morning today will dry just mainly cloudy with a light and variable breeze. Temperatures will top off in the 40's. Showers move in tonight as a southeasterly flow develops ahead of our next storm system.
A storm system will bring a soaking rain to southern New England for Thanksgiving. Rain will be steadiest in the morning then taper to showers in the afternoon. Rain will be heavy at time, and there may even be a rumble of thunder. We will likely pick up around 0.5-1” by tomorrow tonight. Temperatures will be rather mild, despite the rain. Highs will reach into the 50's.
Rain ends tomorrow night, but coms clouds linger into Friday. Friday is looking dry and mild through. Temperatures will reach into the 50s to near 60 in the lower valley with a light breeze. Dry weather continues through the remainder of the holiday weekend with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and sunny skies Sunday. Temperatures return to seasonably mild with highs near 50 both days.
The end of November looks to feature a storm system that will bring rain to western Mass Monday afternoon into Tuesday. We may see another good soaking with gusty southerly winds. It will turn mild late Monday into Tuesday too before we turn cooler and blustery late Tuesday into the middle of the week.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
