SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s been a cloudy and chilly day for the Pioneer Valley as colder air got trapped and kept highs in the low 40s. Meanwhile, in the Berkshires temperatures have hit near 50 in spots!
Light, spotty showers become possible this evening and will transition to a steadier rain overnight. Temperatures hold steady in the upper 30s to low 40s with a light southerly breeze.
Showers are likely to linger much of the day Thursday with occasional heavy rain, downpours and even a rumble of thunder. Rainfall amounts may approach an inch for many by the evening, then showers taper off. Temperatures rise into the lower and middle 50s with a southerly breeze, which may be gusty on occasion.
Wind will shift to the west Thursday night, which will dry things out for Friday. We keep mild air with highs nearing 60 by the afternoon under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A mainly dry cold front will move through Saturday with some scattered to patchy clouds and slightly cooler air will follow. Expect good sunshine over the weekend with highs in the low 50s Saturday and 40s to near 50 Sunday with light breezes.
Our next storm system arrives early next week and has the potential to bring heavy rain and strong to damaging wind gusts. It’s a complex storm, so there’s still a lot of detail to work out. Right now, the heaviest rain and strongest wind looks to occur Monday evening through Tuesday morning. It also looks quite mild, so this will be an all-rain event for western Mass. Temperatures look to trend chillier through the remainder of the week.
