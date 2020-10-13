SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rain will continue at varying rates of intensity into the afternoon. We will likely have a few heavy downpours and some embedded thunder as well. As of early this afternoon we've see around 1" or rainfall across the area.
A cold front combined with leftover moisture from Delta are moving through the Northeast this afternoon. When all said and done we'll likely pick up between 1" to 1.75" of much needed rain. Rain will come to an end as the front pushes east and out-to-sea this evening.
Skies will clear tonight as high pressure builds in. It will bring sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Tomorrow will feature seasonable temps with highs in the middle 60's then a southerly flow will increase on Thursday, out ahead of a strong cold front, helping to bring in above normal temperatures. Highs will reach into the low to mid 70's. Both Wednesday and Thursday look beautiful!
The front will approach on Friday and will slowly move through western Mass. As it moves through New England low pressure will form along the front and strengthen as it slides through southern New England. This system will bring more beneficial rains to southern New England. The bulk of the rain will move through late Friday into Saturday morning, as much as 1-2"!
The rain may linger into Saturday. Either way Saturday is looking windy and chilly as the storm pulls away. Winds could gust up to 40 mph with temperatures in the staying in the 50's and 40's in the hills. This storm may actually bring the Mountains of central and northern New England it's first snowfall of the season. Even the Berkshires may ends as some wet snow early Saturday morning.
Sunday is looking like the better of the two weekend days with more sun, less wind and milder temperatures, as readings come up into the lower 60's.
Foliage currently peaking in Franklin and Berkshire counties, and will peak locally in Hampshire and Hampden counties this upcoming weekend. Hopefully we don't lose to many leaves from the rain and wind.
