SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a rainy start and you'll need the umbrella for most of the day with rain coming down at varying rates of intensity through dinner time.
A cold front combined with leftover moisture from Delta are moving through the Northeast today. We'll likely pick up between 1" to 1.5" of much need rain since we are in a drought situation. Not drought busting, but certainly some relief. There may be a rumble of thunder this afternoon as the front moves through, but we are not expecting any severe weather. Rain will come to an end as the front pushes east and out-to-sea.
Skies will clear tonight as high pressure builds in. It will bring sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. Tomorrow will feature seasonable temps with highs in the middle 60's then as a southerly flow increases on Thursday, out ahead of a strong cold front, helping to bring in above normal temperatures. Highs will reach into the low to mid 70's. Both Wednesday and Thursday look beautiful!
The front will approach on Friday and will slowly move through western Mass. It has the potential to bring more beneficial rains to southern New England. The bulk of the rain will move through late Friday into Friday night. How quickly it moves through is still up in the air. The rain may linger into Saturday, but it's still a few days out so we'll fine tune the weekend forecast over the coming days. But right now Sunday looks to be the better of the two weekend days and both Saturday and Sunday are looking rather cool, but typical for middle October.
Foliage currently peaking in Franklin and Berkshire counties, and will peak locally in Hampshire and Hampden counties this upcoming weekend. Hopefully we don't lose to many leaves from the rain and wind.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
