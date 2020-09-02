SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After two pleasant days today the weather goes downhill today. Periods of rain and showers will be with us throughout the day as a warm front pushes through the area.
A period of steady, mainly light rain will move in by mid-morning, and will last until about lunch-time. There's also the low risk for a thunderstorm. Nothing severe is expected for western Mass, but heavy rain is possible in any storms. The rain will be more off than on this afternoon. Dew points will reach into the mid to upper 60's this a afternoon, giving us a very muggy day! With the cloud cover temperatures will stay near 70.
A weak cold front will come through tonight, bringing an end to showers after midnight, as we turn slightly less humid.
Tomorrow will become warm with highs climbing into the lower to middle 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will build as the day goes on as another cold front swings through the area tomorrow night into Friday morning. A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible tomorrow evening/night out ahead of the front.
Clouds and humidity quickly decrease Friday morning and we end up sunny and warm for the afternoon with a healthy northwest breeze. A cooler, very dry air mass builds in Friday night and Saturday, bringing high temps back to the 70s Saturday and low temps into the 40s Saturday night. Expect abundant sunshine over the weekend with less of a breeze Sunday. By Labor Day and Tuesday, we will be watching another front, which could bring a late shower or storm.
