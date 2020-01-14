SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's murky and a bit damp this morning so watch out for an icy spot or two, mainly in the hills where temperatures are a bit below freezing. There's a bit fog out there as well so be sure to use a little extra caution.
Today will stay mainly dry but still mainly cloudy, however skies may turn partly cloudy at times during the late morning and early afternoon. Clouds will take over this afternoon as a weak system approaches from the west. A few rain showers are possible closer to dinnertime and maybe a little sleet mixing in for the cold spots. Temperatures will reach into the upper 30's and lower 40's.
Sunshine returns tomorrow and temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 40s with a light breeze. Tomorrow will be the pick of the week! Another beautiful January day; perhaps more January golf!!?
Another system approaches tomorrow night with light rain and some snow. Precipitation amounts look light again and shouldn’t cause much of an issue, however a minor accumulation of a coating to 1" north of route 2 is possible.
As the low moves away, it will gain a lot of strength. Strong high pressure will be building to our west and we get caught in between-which means windy. Gusts to 40mph look possible Thursday. Highs will reach into the lower 40's but the wind will make it feel colder.
Much colder air builds in Thursday night into Friday. Highs on Friday stay in the 20s despite abundant sunshine. We also remain breezy, which will make it feel like it's in the teens! It will likely be the coldest day of the month, so far.
Our next storm is still on track to arrive Saturday by late afternoon, lasting into Sunday morning with accumulating snow still likely. We will have plenty of cold air in place with morning temps in the single digits Saturday. We will likely see a punch of steady snow with the bulk of it falling Saturday evening. (plows/shovels needed), It will likely tapper off as a mix late Saturday night but not before several inches of accumulation. We dry out quickly on Sunday with some melting but then it turns windy, followed by much cold temperatures for the start of next week. Stay tuned!
