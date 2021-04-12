SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Cloudy and cool to start the week, thanks to two areas of low pressure nearby.
Overcast skies linger this afternoon and evening with a few sprinkles or a few showers possible. Late tonight, some partial clearing is possible, but it won’t last. Temperatures fall into the 30s through sunrise.
Our northeasterly wind will shift more northerly Tuesday, which should help us get a bit milder by the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s and low 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. More sun is possible in the afternoon across western Mass. We are looking dry as well, which will make the day feel nicer!
Wednesday is looking like the pick of the week with more sun mixing in and lighter wind. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s for everyone with a shot at some upper 60s in the afternoon. While the day is looking very pleasant, a spot shower can’t totally be ruled out late in the day as an upper level disturbance moves into New England.
Our next storm system will affect us through the end of the week. Clouds return Thursday and temperatures drop back to the 50s. Showers are looking possible throughout the day, but especially later in the afternoon.
Low pressure will approach from the West Thursday night, meanwhile a second low develops off the Mid-Atlantic coast. The coastal low looks to strengthen as it slowly passes south of New England, bringing rain and gusty breezes to southern New England. Colder air in the upper levels may change rain to snow in the hills and even the valley early Friday morning, then again Friday night into early Saturday. At this point, some accumulation is possible in the high terrain, but the valley may not see anything stick. More details will come as the week goes on. Our weather improves Saturday afternoon and Sunday.
