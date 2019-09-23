SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fall officially arrived at 3:50AM, but it's but nothing but Summer-like today. In fact, it was a record-breaking day. The high temperature this afternoon hit 92°, setting a new daily high temperature record. That breaks the old record of 89°, set in 1970.
A cold front is stretching through central New York, and will bring us some relief from the heat. It's also the first chance for rain that western Mass has had in the last nine days!
Rain and even an isolated thunderstorm is possible between about 8PM to 1AM Tuesday, before skies begin to clear heading into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Although most of Tuesday will be dry, a weak upper level system will move through tomorrow. This will deliver a chance for some spotty showers for mid-afternoon. High temperatures return to the low 70s with lower dew points and a strong breeze.
Wednesday looks beautiful with lots of sunshine along with seasonably warm, dry conditions. Temperatures will reach into the middle 70s. Thursday turns warmer and a bit more humid ahead of another cold front. This front could bring us a shower or two late Thursday into Thursday night but once again we are not expecting much rain with the front. Highs only Thursday will reach near 80.
