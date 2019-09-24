SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The heat was on yesterday! Temperatures reached into the lower 90's. The official high was 92 breaking the old record of 89°, set in 1970.
A cold front moved through last night with a few showers and today will certainly feel more fall-like! It will be cooler and drier with temperatures in the low to mid 70's along with dew points falling through the 50's.
Although most of today will be dry, a weak upper level system will move through around midday and could bring us a few spotty showers.
Tonight will be clear and cool with temperatures down into the 40's. An Autumn chill will certainly be in the air tomorrow morning but tomorrow looks beautiful with lots of sunshine along with seasonably warm, dry conditions. Temperatures will reach into the middle 70s with just about full sunshine.
Thursday turns warmer and a bit more humid ahead of another cold front. This front could bring us some showers or period of rain late Thursday into Thursday night. Temperatures will reach into the upper 70's to near 80.
