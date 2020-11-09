SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- So far today, we've tied our record high of 74 degrees set back in 1975. This comes after a colder start this morning with 7am temps around 32 degrees. That's a 42 degree temperature swing!
This evening, temperatures are dropping steadily with clear skies and light wind. Temps fall into the 40s by midnight and dip briefly into the middle and upper 30s around sunrise.
Tuesday will be another warm day with highs climbing back to the low and middle 70s. The record to beat is 72 set in 1999-which we should beat. We will see a sunny sky and breezes out of the south-southwest will pick up a bit in the afternoon and evening as a cold front closes in on New England. Rain will arrive Wednesday with this front.
Strong low pressure will pass well to our north on Wednesday, swinging a cold front through late in the day. We will be warm (near-record highs again) and breezes out of the south may gust to 20-30mph. A shower is possible Wednesday morning, then rain is more likely by the afternoon. Showers may linger into Thursday morning with most picking up a quarter to three-quarters of an inch.
Cooler air will follow behind a cold front for the end of the week. Temperatures get back to around 60 Thursday and mid-50s Friday with high pressure building into the Northeast. Our weather will be quiet and dry to end the week. Temps get cold Friday night with 20s back across the Pioneer Valley. Our weekend begins sunny and seasonable, then clouds increase with rain moving in Sunday. Sunday may begin a little icy in the hills, but any freezing rain will be short-lived. Rainy, cool and blustery to end the weekend.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.