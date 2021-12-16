SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's balmy out there today, feeling more like spring instead of mid-December. Both today and tomorrow will be mild followed by big changes in time for the weekend. In fact, we are expecting some snow on Saturday.
Showers have moved out and clouds will gradually give way to some sunshine this afternoon. It will be breezy and warm with near record-high temperatures. Readings climb into the upper 50s and low 60s with a healthy breeze out of the south-southwest.(Record high 58) A cold front comes through tonight with a only a spot shower. It will stay mild this evening with temperatures falling through the 50's.
Tonight will be breezy with lows mainly in the 40's. In fact, tomorrow is looking very nice as well with mild temperatures linger under mostly sunny skies along with highs reaching into the upper 40s to mid 50s for the valley and lower to middle 40s in the Berkshires.
Colder air will drain in tomorrow night as high pressure builds to our north. At the same time, low pressure will be moving toward the Northeast with our next round of precipitation arriving on Saturday.
Precipitation begins Saturday by lunch-time as snow across much of western Mass. However, warmer air will likely build into the mid-levels of the atmosphere, changing snow to a wintry mix and even rain through the valley. Travel concerns Saturday afternoon and night as snow, sleet and freezing rain remain likely in the hills and northern valley. The lower valley may also be slick if we don’t’ go over to all rain.
It's still rather early but snow estimates are about 1-2" for the lower valley, 2-4" north, and across the hills, and possibly more than 4" north of route 2 into southern Vermont.
Precipitation will end Saturday night followed by blustery cold conditions for Sunday and Monday with highs in the 30's and maybe even 20's on Monday. Temps moderate for the middle of next week and will likely stay dry.
(3) comments
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
