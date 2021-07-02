SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Periods of rain continue this afternoon and evening as waves of low pressure move along a stalled front just to our south. It is noticeably cooler today with temperatures in the low 60s and dew points dipping back to the 50s. Rain may still fall heavily at times today and tonight, leading to minor flooding.
A northeasterly breeze will keep us chilly for July this evening into Saturday. Scattered showers linger overnight through Saturday morning, with lows in the middle to upper 50s.
A mid-level area of low pressure will continue to move in from the west, keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms around much of Saturday. The low will also keep temperatures unseasonably cool by about 20 degrees! With the cold air aloft, some stronger showers may bring heavy rain and even some small hail. Coastal spots will have a chilly northeast breeze through most of the day as well as showers.
Independence Day is looking a little better with a few breaks of sun later in the afternoon as well as temperatures in the low 70s for the Pioneer Valley. However, the upper low continues chances for spotty showers or a thunderstorm-just more hit or miss. At the beaches, large swells are expected along with dangerous rip currents.
With the mid-level low gone, a ridge begins to build back into the Northeast early next week. Skies are looking partly cloudy Monday with increasing humidity and highs back to around 80. By Tuesday, temperatures return to the low 90s with a heat index in the high 90s! A cold front will spark late day showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and again Wednesday.
The end of the week is still uncertain as we watch for remnants of Elsa, which looks to make landfall in Florida early in the week. Our cold front may stall as the remnant low moves off the Carolina coast, which keeps weather in New England rainy Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned.
