SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A record cold day across western Mass as high temperatures this afternoon only made it into the upper 20s! The previous record cold high temperature was 37 degrees set back in 2013.
We have a shot at breaking or tying another record tonight as high pressure continues to keep us dry and very cold. Wind continues to diminish tonight, becoming calm late, but high clouds will increase overnight-so a record isn’t a sure thing. Lows in the teens is still looking likely and the record to beat at Westover is 15 degrees set in 1986.
As high pressure moves offshore Thursday, a light southerly breeze develops. We won’t be quite as cold by the afternoon with highs nearing 40-but still well below normal for this time of year. Skies stay mainly cloudy Thursday with a slight risk for a spot rain or snow shower in the afternoon, which should end up more like a flurry or sprinkle.
We are finally back to seasonable temperatures Friday with highs nearing 50. We will see some good sunshine throughout the day as well. A strong cold front moves through Friday night with a few clouds and maybe a flurry in the Berkshires. Behind this front, another shot of Arctic air rolls in. Weekend temps don’t look to be record-breaking, but still quite cold for mid-November with highs in the 30s and lows back to the teens. Saturday will feel a bit brutal with a gusty breeze around.
Dry weather continues through Sunday, but clouds increase during the day ahead of an approaching coastal low. This low will bring rain to the Southeast, but for New England, it’s a tough call on whether we see anything. There is a chance for some light freezing rain early Monday morning, then light rain showers during the day. We remain fairly cloudy with spotty wet weather through Wednesday. Daytime highs look like 40s each day, but at night temps near freezing, so any wet weather may be wintry in nature. Something to keep an eye on!
