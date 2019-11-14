SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A record cold morning with temperatures down into the teens! We beat the old record of 15 degrees set in 1986 at Westover Air Reserve Base! So far we are down to 13 degrees!
As high pressure moves offshore today, a light southerly breeze develops. We won’t be quite as cold by the afternoon with highs nearing 40-but still well below normal for this time of year. Skies stay mainly cloudy today with a slight risk of flurries and sprinkles thanks to a warm front pushing through.
We are finally back to seasonable temperatures tomorrow with highs nearing 50. It will feel like a heat wave! We will see lots of sunshine throughout the day as well. A strong cold front moves through Friday night with a few clouds and maybe a flurry in the Berkshires. Behind this front, another shot of Arctic air rolls in. Weekend temps don’t look to be record-breaking, but still quite cold for mid-November with highs in the 30s and lows back to the teens. Saturday will feel a bit brutal with a gusty breeze around.
Dry weather continues through Sunday, but clouds increase during the day ahead of an approaching coastal low. Temperatures will reach back into the 40's with less wind.
It looks as through this system will stay off shore but it's still a tough call. Overall next week is looking milder with more seasonable temperatures. Our rain changes go up by the middle of the week with moisture off shore.
