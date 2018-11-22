SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This Thanksgiving we are enduring is something that nobody at the Thanksgiving dinner table has ever experienced – not even grandma and grandpa. This has been the coldest Thanksgiving on record for western Mass.
We started the day with a broken record at Westover ARB. The morning low hit 10°, beating the old record of 12°. The afternoon wasn’t much better. The afternoon highs rose to 19°, beating the old record cold high temperature of 28°.
The cold air that was over southern New England today had its origins in the Arctic – a true Arctic blast.
Afternoon highs hit the teens, with wind chills that were considerably below that.
Tonight, more records could fall as temperatures dip into the single digits for many north and west of Boston. With a forecast low of 0°, Springfield would crush the current record of 8°. It’s even possible that, if the winds go calm and the skies stay clear, we could fall to below zero. Heart-of-the-winter type cold, but with a side of turkey.
Black Friday will be more of an icy blue and the Parade of Big Balloons looks frigid. Sunshine won’t be an issue, as we slowly warm up through the 20s in the mid-morning.
The majority of the area will remain below freezing all day Friday, although not quite as cold as Thursday. Highs will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s.
While temperatures will be downright balmy (highs in the middle 40s), another soaking rainstorm is on the way. First drops may arrive as early as late Saturday, followed by heavy rain overnight into Sunday morning. Rain tapers by Sunday evening.
The wet/active pattern continues next week with what could be another soaker Monday night and early Tuesday. We have to watch this one. You can’t rule out some wintry mix in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
Happy Thanksgiving from the Western Mass News weather team!
