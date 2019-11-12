SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Record-breaking cold settling in across New England this evening. Temperatures continue to fall behind a departing cold front and a northwest wind is keeping wind chills 10 to 15 degrees colder than the actual temperature.
Skies continue to clear and any flurries and snow showers are at an end for the most part. Besides the breeze, our weather remains quiet overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower and middle teens with wind chills nearing and falling below 0 by sunrise Wednesday!
High pressure continues to build Wednesday, keeping skies mainly sunny. We are still blustery, especially in the morning, then wind subsides later in the day. Expect a record cold day with afternoon highs in the upper 20s (record is 37). Wind chills likely linger in the teens most of the day.
As high pressure moves overhead Wednesday night, temperatures will quickly fall back to the teens under a clear sky and with lighter to calm wind. Overnight lows fall into the upper single digits to low teens-again, likely record-breaking.
A trough over the Northeast will keep temperatures cold through Thursday. Before another shot of cold air comes into our area, we see temps return to the 40s and near 50 Friday with some sunshine. A mainly dry cold front passes Friday evening, followed by colder temps for the weekend and a gusty breeze Saturday. Our weather stays dry through Sunday, then a coastal storm will move up the coast for early next week. At this point, it doesn’t look like a “big storm” with rain chances most likely for us. However, a little winter weather can’t be ruled out just yet. Stay tuned!
