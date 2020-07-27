SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a record-tying day with a 95° high. That tied the record set back in 2005. Humidity was also high enough that heat indices rose into the triple digits at times during the afternoon.
Heat advisories remain in effect until 8PM this evening, and will be reissued for some areas for Tuesday.
Tonight will be one of the warmest nights of the year with overnight lows in the middle 70s. You'll certainly need to keep the A.C.s and fans cranking to seek relief from the warmth.
A "cold" front will move thru midday Tuesday with isolated storms, but not before we reach back into the low to middle 90s. A few storms may be severe with strong winds the biggest threat.
Wednesday may continue the heat wave with temperatures tapping 90°, but with lower humidity. Much more tolerable than the heat we are dealing with right now.
There may be an isolated shower on Thursday, but otherwise, western Mass is looking mainly dry into the weekend.
Of course, with moderate drought in parts of western Mass, it's still important to pick up on the rain as we can. There is still a rainfall deficit for the last three months. That doesn't even account for the baking temperatures we've seen the past two weekends.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.