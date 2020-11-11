SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was another record-breaking warm day across western Mass yesterday with highs reaching into the middle 70s in the valley! The record of 72 set in 1999 was shattered in Springfield with a high of 77, making it the 5th day in a row of record breaking warmth! We should get one more record today too, but then the party comes to an end with cooler, more seasonable temperatures moving in.
It's a much milder start this morning with clouds and southerly breeze overnight. Temperatures are near 60, some 25-30 degrees warmer then the last several mornings. The clouds will stick around throughout the day ahead of an approaching cold front. As the front approaches, shower chances will increase-which will likely hold off until after 3-4 pm. It's a bit muggy and warm for Veterans Day with highs reaching near 70 and dew points approaching 60. Wind will kick up to 10-20mph with a few higher gusts throughout the day and evening.
Tonight remains mild and damp with continued showers. Some downpours look possible south of the Mass Pike and even a rumble of thunder may occur. A cold front looks to stall along the coast or close to it tomorrow, keeping showers around in the morning and lingering clouds in the afternoon. We are cooler, but still mild with highs in the upper 50's to near 60, but temperatures turn much cooler Friday as high pressure builds in.
High pressure should keep our weather dry and cool Friday, though patchy clouds and a stray shower are still possible. Sunshine returns Saturday with light wind and seasonable temperatures near 50. Another cold front will approach Sunday, bringing in more clouds and more of a southerly breeze. Showers are possible late Sunday through Monday morning as the front passes. A shot of much cooler air builds in through mid-week, perhaps the coldest weather of the season so far.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
