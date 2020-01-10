SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Warm air continues to build into New England and temperatures will slowly climb tonight and overnight. Most remain in the 40s under a cloudy sky with the threat for an occasional sprinkle or light shower. It’s a bit breezy this evening, but wind becomes a bit lighter overnight.
Saturday begins mild for January, starting about 30-35 degrees warmer than normal. We take a run at record high temperatures with highs expected to reach the upper 50s to around 60 in the lower valley (record is 58 at Westover). Similar to Friday, a spot shower is possible, but most remain dry with cloudy skies. Expect winds to pick back up with gusts to 30mph out of the southwest.
A cold front will inch closer to western Mass Saturday night, keeping a strong southwest flow in place. Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows in the 50s! Mind you, the normal low for this time of year is 13 in Westover (putting us at 40-45 degrees above normal)! Shower chances increase overnight and a period of rain is likely Sunday morning as the front moves through. Downpours and a quick-moving thunderstorm is possible. While severe chances are low, some strong to damaging wind gusts could occur with any thunderstorms that develop.
We dry out Sunday afternoon with clearing skies and a gusty breeze. Temperatures should max out in the low to mid 60s, possibly breaking records for the day. By the afternoon, temperatures will be falling in the hills and then the valley. We return to the 20s and low 30s Sunday night.
Clouds look persistent early next week, but our weather stays dry for Monday and Tuesday with temperatures back to the 40s. A passing warm front may bring a shower or two Tuesday night, then we turn milder Wednesday with highs nearing 50. A strong front approaches Thursday, bringing a period of rain, then crashing temperatures Thursday night. We are breezy and cold Friday into the weekend. While it’s way too early, there’s also some hints at potential winter weather next weekend too.
