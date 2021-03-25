SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Get ready for possible record warmth today. We have an amazing day of weather on the way! Almost a summer-like feel will be in the air with temperatures soaring into the 70's.
A warm front moved through last night with some wet weather. However, showers have come to an end. Low clouds and areas of fog will linger through the morning. It's a much milder morning with temperatures in the 50's, and we'll see plenty of sunshine by this afternoon. Today will be the warmest day of the week with highs soaring into the lower and middle 70s! We will make a run at the record high of 75 in Springfield! The wind remains on the light side out of the southwest.
Clouds move back in tonight ahead of an approaching warm front and scattered showers and a few downpours move through overnight into tomorrow morning, there may even be a rumble of thunder. It will mild and even a bit muggy with temps and dew points in the 50's tonight.
We'll see some sunshine tomorrow ahead of a cold front, but a shower or two and even a thunderstorm remains possible. It will be another warm day with highs nearing 70, but we also get a very gusty breeze. Wind may gust over 40mph at times tomorrow afternoon and evening and dew points may near 60 before the cold front passes through.
The weekend will be breezy and cooler with highs returning to the 50s Saturday, then 40s Sunday. It looks like a 50-50 weekend weather wise with sunshine Saturday, then our next round of rain moves in Sunday, mainly in the afternoon. This next storm will likely bring in a gustier breeze Sunday afternoon through Monday along with another shot of cool air.
Monday will be blustery and cool followed by a mid week moderating trend.
