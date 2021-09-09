SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A lingering cold front has kept today fairly dreary with light to moderate rain and drizzle along with overcast skies. Showers gradually end tonight and skies begin clearing well after midnight as this front finally moves offshore. Temperatures fall into the middle and upper 50s by sunrise with areas of fog.
Surface high pressure builds in for Friday, bringing back the sunshine along with a healthy northwest breeze. Humidity will be falling throughout the day and by Friday evening it will get cool and crisp! Highs Friday afternoon only make it into the lower and middle 70s in the valley and middle to upper 60s in the hill towns!
Dry weather looks to last through the weekend with temperatures gradually warming as high pressure passes to our south. Saturday will begin chilly with lows in the 40s, then warm to near normal by the afternoon. Breezes look lighter and we will see abundant sunshine. We won’t be as cool Saturday night and temperatures approach low to middle 80s Sunday with increasing humidity and scattered clouds.
A shower or two is possible Sunday night and Monday as a cold front dips southward. We will feel humid for a time, but behind the front, humidity once again eases starting Monday afternoon.
Our jet stream becomes ‘zonal’ next week, meaning no big dips or rises. This will bring average temperatures and a few cold fronts through with a quick surge in humidity, some rain, then a shot of dry air. Rinse and repeat. Showers and a few thunderstorms look possible Monday, then again Wednesday.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
