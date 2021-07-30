SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM):
A beautiful afternoon in progress across western Mass with falling humidity and good sunshine. However, a few spotty showers are possible as a cold front moves through. We stay breezy with northwesterly gusts to 20-25mph into the evening.
Temperatures take a big tumble tonight with lows falling into the 40s under a clear sky! A taste of early fall for sure! We remain mild Saturday with highs in the lower to middle 70s along with a lighter, but steady northwest breeze. Skies look mostly sunny and humidity remains low.
The month of August will begin with temperatures near and below normal. Sunday looks nice with a slight increase in humidity and a mix of sun and clouds. A front approaches in the evening with a few showers and thunderstorms. A shower may linger Monday morning, but then the day quickly improves.
Our weather setup shifts Tuesday to Thursday, putting us in more of a southwesterly flow. This will bring more clouds, increasing humidity and a shot at some showers-but current trends are for much of the rain to linger off the coast.
