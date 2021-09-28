SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --We are going into a stretch of cooler weather, so break out those sweaters!
High temperatures only made it into the 60s today and we saw a wide range of rainfall amounts from nearly nothing in Franklin and northern Berkshire Counties to 1-2 inches in eastern Hampden county from a passing cold front.
Dry air rushes in tonight with building high pressure. Temperatures and dew points fall into the 40s through Wednesday morning! Some areas of fog are possible.
Wednesday begins sunny and chilly with highs returning to the mid-60s in the afternoon, however we will be much drier, so it will feel cooler than today did. Clouds increase in the afternoon and evening as an upper level low and trough builds into New England. A spot shower is possible Wednesday night, then again Thursday as energy rotates around the low.
Thursday should be the coolest day of the week with 50s in the hills and low 60s in the valley. Surface high pressure will help keep us mainly rain-free, but the upper low may bring a spot shower or two. Expect a cool northwest breeze on top of seasonably chilly temps. Temperatures should slip into the middle and upper 30s Thursday night as wind calms and skies clear!
Sunshine returns to end the week and start the weekend and temperatures remain below normal. Saturday begins with potential light frost, then warms back to the upper 60s. Clouds increase Saturday afternoon and we look more unsettled Sunday into early next week with a risk for showers.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.