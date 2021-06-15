SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A very nice stretch of weather on tap for western Mass through the end of the week!
We didn’t see more than a few isolated downpours today and while most got nothing, some spots like Palmer, Brimfield, Wilbraham picked up a half inch of rain. Our cold front has moved through and a nice northwesterly breeze will continue ushering in cooler, drier air. Temperatures will be in the lower 50s by sunrise.
Wednesday is looking like a top 10 weather day with sunny skies, a nice breeze, dry air and seasonable temperatures in the mid-70s. Breezes from the northwest will keep the day feeling comfortable along with dew points falling into the 40s. Skies look mainly sunny thanks to building high pressure.
This stretch of quiet, comfortable weather continues through Friday with good sunshine both Thursday and Friday, low humidity and light breezes. On Friday, breezes shift southwesterly, so expect a warmer day with highs hitting lower 80s. Nighttime temps will be cool over the next few days as well with early morning lows in the 40s Thursday and Friday mornings!
A strong upper level disturbance and cold front will approach New England on Saturday. Expect a warm, humid day ahead of the front with highs in the mid-80s and dew points well into the 60s. As the front approaches, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible for the later afternoon and evening. Behind the front, we dry back out but stay warm for Father’s Day and the start of summer!
Early next week also looks warm, but possibly unsettled as we track some tropical moisture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.