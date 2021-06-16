SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A top 10 weather day in progress! Mainly sunny skies, low humidity, seasonable temperatures and a healthy breeze are giving us a great June day here in western Mass. High pressure is in control of our weather through Friday, so expect it to continue!
This evening we cool quickly as the sun sets. Temperatures fall into the 50s before midnight, then middle to upper 40s through sunrise! Wind becomes light to calm later tonight and skies remain clear.
Sunshine is back Thursday, so after a cool start we warm quickly. Highs climb a few degrees from Wednesday, hitting middle to upper 70s in the afternoon with a lighter northwest breeze. If you are shore-bound, a sea breeze will keep things a bit cooler.
As surface high pressure moves farther southeast Friday, our wind flow shifts southwesterly and temperatures get warmer. Highs Friday should get into the lower and a few middle 80s with light breezes and mostly sunny skies. Clouds will begin moving in during the afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching warm front.
A few showers and some thunder are looking possible early Saturday morning as a warm front lifts to the northeast. We will get a warm, humid start to the weekend with highs back to the 80s and breaks of sun throughout the day. Right now, scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day as a cold front swings through. Behind the front, we turn less humid but stay warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s Sunday.
Heat and humidity look to increase to start off next week with highs in the upper 80s Monday. A few showers may come through Monday evening, but more unsettled weather is expected Tuesday ahead of an approaching cold front. Some heavier rain may be possible if some tropical moisture gets pulled into the frontal boundary.
