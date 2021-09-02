SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Relentless, heavy rain is tapering off and will continue to push east. However, take it slow with lots of huge puddles and ponding on area roadways. It will take a while for standing water to recede. Most areas picked up 2-5" of rain, but now we will dry out and conditions will improve throughout the morning.
***Flash Flood Warning Remains in Effect for Hampden County until 5AM***
***Flash Flood Warning Remains in Effect for Hampshire County until 7AM***
***Flash Flood Watch Remains in Effect for all of western Mass from until 2PM***
Rain tapers to showers before sunrise, then we dry out quickly with some sunshine. Highs will top off in the lower 70's with a gusty breeze. A refreshing air mass will follow Ida and build in for tomorrow through Sunday, bringing dew points into the 40s and 50s. We look to see lots of sunshine Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 70s Friday, mid 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday! Humidity will creep upwards Sunday into Monday ahead of our next front with a few showers around for the second half of the long holiday weekend.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
