SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We did not break any record this weekend but it really didn't make much difference as the hot and humid conditions made it feel rather uncomfortable to be outside. We did however hit 90° or better the last three days and that marks our second heatwave of the season. The good news is there is relief on the way from the heat and the humidity.
An Excessive Heat Warning continues for Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden counties until 8pm today. A Heat Advisory continues for Berkshire County until 8pm this evening.
As we head into the evening there is the slight chance for a spot shower otherwise skies will become partly cloudy. It will be another mild and muggy night as lows fall back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.
An area of low pressure will ride along a stalled out front to our south tomorrow. We will start out with some early sun but the clouds will quickly increase. Showers and thunderstorms will develop as we head into the afternoon and continue Monday night. Some thunderstorms could put down heavy rainfall. Highs tomorrow will top out in the lower to middle 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue Monday night with lows in the lower to middle 60s. Showers will come to an end by Tuesday afternoon but skies will remain mostly cloudy. Drier air will begin to work in by Tuesday night. Sunshine will return for Wednesday and Thursday and while it will be warm with highs in the lower and middle 80s, it will feel more comfortable with dew points in the 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.