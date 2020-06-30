SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers, and drizzle have ended, but clouds linger. And although we may see a bit of sunshine we are expecting another round of downpours and thunderstorms this afternoon.
An upper level low continues to sit in place, off shore. This system will bring the threat for wet weather off and on both today and tomorrow.
Although the severe threat is low, we still run the risk of a few strong to severe storms, like we did yesterday. The biggest threat remains heavy rain and lightning, but isolated damaging winds and large hail are possible.
Severe Storm Criteria: Thunderstorm produces a tornado, wind greater than 58 mph and/or hail great than 1" in diameter.
Temperatures both today and tomorrow will stay in the 70's with dew points in the middle 60s. Cloud cover and rain will will keep temps. on the cooler side.
This pesky system will break down a bit on Thursday leaving us with lower shower and storm chances. It will likely be the pick of the week with humidity levels coming down and skies becoming mostly sunny. Temperatures will reach into the low to middle 80's.
Shower and storm chances go back up on Friday before dropping off in time for the 4th of July. Right now the weekend is looking mainly dry with just an isolated shower possible. Temperatures will likely reach into the 80's.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
