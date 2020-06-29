SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass picked up a good soaking yesterday, and we added to the rain totals today.
Severe storms began in the area as they rolled through Franklin County from north to south around 2pm. These storms packed a punch, causing wind damage in Sunderland, Whately, and Deerfield.
Next up was Hampshire County, where damage was reported in Hadley and Northampton.
Finally, the storms pushed south knocking down trees and power lines in Holyoke and Chicopee. At its' height, over 3,000 were without power across western Mass from the storms.
An upper level low will continue to bring the threat for more wet weather off and on over the next few days. Scattered showers and a few storms will pop-up here and there and will move in from the north around low pressure.
Through Wednesday, rain chances will be around for each afternoon and evening.
Temperatures over the the next few days will top off near 80 with dew points in the middle 60s. Thursday will likely be the pick of the week as shower and storm chances drop off.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
