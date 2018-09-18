The remnants of Florence are moving this western Mass this morning and it is bringing with it heavy rain and a few thunderstorms this morning. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for all of western Mass into this evening.
Tropical downpours will continue this morning and will reduce visibility and causing street flooding. There is a very low severe weather risk on top of the flood threat and a stray isolated tornado is possible. Flooding is definitely our main concern with this storm.
A swath of 1-2” of rain is expected today across southern New England as tropical depression Florence passes through. Some isolated rain amounts could top 4”. Rainfall rates could get to 3 inches an hour, which would certainly aid in flooding out local streets and poor drainage areas. The heaviest rain will fall this morning. By 1-3pm, things will start to dry out. Today will also be very muggy with highs in the 70s. We may see a bit of sunshine later on.
As remnants of Florence get pushed out to sea by a cold front, our weather conditions will gradually improve. Tomorrow morning, we are still a bit muggy and cloudy, but some sun should come out by the afternoon. Weak high pressure to our north will give us drier, more comfortable conditions Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, but our next front will bring humidity higher Friday. We may see a stray shower Thursday night with the warm front then a stray thunderstorms Friday night with the passage of a cold front.
Cooler, more fall-like air moves in for the weekend, just in time for the Autumnal Equinox! Temperatures Saturday and Sunday afternoons look to only get into the 60s and low 70s and 40s are likely at night. High pressure should keep us dry both days, but a backdoor cold front could bring some brief showers Sunday night into Monday morning-followed by a reinforcing shot of fall-air.
- Tuesday: Heavy am rain. Flash Flood Watch. Highs:72-76
- Tonight: Cooler and drier. Lows: 60-64
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, less humid. Highs: 68-74
