We’ve got another cold night ahead after a beautiful October day! High pressure remains in control tonight, keeping our air dry. Some high, thin clouds should begin moving in overnight, but it won’t impact our temperatures much. Expect lows to return to the upper 20s and low 30s with likely frost.
Sunday looks to be a quiet weather day, however, we will have a lot more clouds around thanks to the remnants of Nestor. The storm continues to move across the Southeast US and will pass off the North Carolina coast Sunday afternoon. Even though the storm remains well to our south, clouds and a spot shower or two will make it into New England. Showers are more likely along the south coast.
Clouds from Nestor clear out Sunday night and we will cool quickly for Monday morning. Monday (and much of the week) will feature above normal temperatures with highs in the middle 60s and good sunshine.
Clouds return Monday night into Tuesday due to a northeasterly wind flow and approaching front. Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out for Tuesday morning, but most of the rain coming in with our next cold front will arrive later in the evening. Showers last overnight with a few rounds of heavier rain possible. The remnants of Nestor don’t look to do much now, so there doesn’t look to be a flood threat. Rain moves out early Wednesday and skies clear out. Expect a gusty breeze, but nothing significant.
High pressure will give us a nice day Thursday along with another day of mild temps. We remain in the middle 60s to end the week, but Friday will feature increasing clouds ahead of our next front, which may come through next weekend with some rain.
