SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Rain will continue to overspread the area this morning as the remnants of hurricane Zeta along with an upper level low bring us a soaking rain over the next 18 to 24 hours.
Rain will continue throughout the afternoon and night, possibly heavy at times. 1-2 inches of rain is likely for western Mass. with some ponding on area road ways likely, especially during the evening commute.
Colder air will drain into western Mass later tonight, causing the rain to change over to wet snow, first in the hills and higher terrain then even in greater Springfield by early tomorrow morning, 4-5 am, in time for the morning commute.
Snow will accumulate to 1-3 inches for much of the Berkshires and hill towns, and even much of Franklin county. Expect slippery road conditions through Friday morning. A coating to 2" are possible for the valley with main roads staying mainly wet, but side roads and side walks will likely get a bit slippery. Visibility will be reduced with falling snow, so be sure to allow for extra time tomorrow morning. It will be cold with temperatures falling into the lower 30's for the morning.
Snow will come to an end later tomorrow morning and we may see a bit of afternoon sunshine. It will be windy and cold with highs only hitting upper 30s to near 40! With wind gusting to 30 mph wind chills will be down into the 20s and even teens in the hill towns!
Wind lightens tomorrow night under a clear sky, and we plunge into the teens by Saturday morning. Saturday will feature sunshine and chilly temps with daytime highs in the 40s. Trick or treating will be dry and cold with temps nearing freezing.
***Be sure to set your clocks back 1 hour Saturday night before you go to bed as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. This means an extra hour of sleep, but an earlier sunset, 4:43 Sunday evening. The sun will set before 5:00 until late January***
Temperatures warm back to normal Sunday with a strong southwesterly flow ahead of a cold front. This front will bring more clouds Sunday and a chance for showers Sunday night. Temps will reach back into the mid to upper 50's.
Rain and snow showers end Monday morning as it turns cold and windy with highs only reaching near 40 with wind chills in the 20's. An upper level system could bring a round of snow showers Monday night into Tuesday with scattered coatings across the area. Election Day is looking cold and still breezy with a few flurries. Temperature will likely stay in the 30's with a few more flurries possible. Things looks to warm up quickly on Wednesday with a return to seasonable temperatures.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
