SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a bit of a soaking this morning with steady rain coming down at vary rates of intensity. We picked up about 1/4" to 1/2" of rainfall in the lower valley with a bit less in Franklin County.
Rain will wind down this afternoon as we dry out. We may see some breaks of sun by late afternoon, although clouds will linger. Temperatures will remain cool, only reaching into the lower 50's.
Meanwhile, Hurricane Zeta will be making landfall later this afternoon over Louisiana at a Category 1 storm. The Remnants of Zeta and an upper level low are still set to bring a soaking rain to western Mass tomorrow afternoon and night. We will remain dry tonight into tomorrow morning. Rain will arrive around midday tomorrow, and continue into the night, heavy at times.
Low pressure and remnants of Zeta will move off the Mid-Atlantic coast and pass just southeast of Nantucket late Thursday night pulling cold air into the system. This will cause rain to chance to wet snow in the high terrain Thursday night. Rain may change to snow for a time in the valley as well, early Friday morning, but snow will likely come to an end shortly after the change over. It will be blustery Friday with northeast gusts to 20-30mph. The valley could pick up a few flakes to 1", mainly on grassy surfaces with 1-3" across the hills and 3+ over 1,000 feet. It's possible there could be a few power outages in areas that pick up more than 3" of accumulation, so mainly in the hills. Clouds will break to some sun Friday afternoon, but it will be cold with temps in the 30's to near 40. It will feel colder with the gusty wind.
The coldest temperatures of the season arrive Friday night and by Saturday morning, many will be in the teens and low 20s! Bring in the potted plants or you will lose them for sure!
Skies will clear out and Saturday is looking bright with sunny skies. It will be a chilly day with highs in the 40s, then after sunset, we get cold for trick or treating. (Sunset 5:45)
**Don't forget to set your clocks back 1 hour, Saturday night before you go to bed. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. We gain an hour of sleep, but lose an hour of daylight in the evening. The sun will set at 4:43 Sunday evening***
After a cold start Sunday morning we will warm back into the 50s as a strong southwest flow increases ahead of our next cold front, Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. The front will likely bring a few showers Sunday night into Monday morning.
Behind this front another blast of cold air will move in. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will likely stay in the 30's with wind chills in the 20's. Morning lows Tuesday have the potential to fall into the teens! It will feel more like December!
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
