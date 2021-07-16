SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We had a nice break from the rain yesterday, but some of us will be deal with a thunderstorm or two this afternoon and the storms stick around for the weekend too. Storms today have a low risk for severe wind gusts and isolated flooding.
It's warm and humid out there this morning with a bit of patchy fog, but not like yesterday. It shouldn't slow you down too much as you heat out.
Today will be hot and humid with temperatures returning to around 90 this afternoon. Dew points remain high as we are ahead of a cold front and a strong high pressure system off the Southeast coast continues to pump in moisture. During the mid afternoon, it may feel more like middle or even upper 90s in spots!
Flooding may be a concern heading into the weekend too as a slow-moving front lingers over New England. We may have a spot shower around tomorrow morning, then showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous in the afternoon and evening.
We may also have a batch of rain may come through tomorrow night with an area of low pressure and some of that rain may be heavy as well. Flash flood watches may be needed.
A few showers linger Sunday as the front moves to the south coast under mainly cloudy skies and cooler conditions. Temps will stay in the 70s on Sunday, but it will remain muggy. Sunshine should return Monday as this system looks to move out, but another front approaches from the north with some showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday.
By late-week, Thursday, there are signs of a cooler, less humid air mass coming down from Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.