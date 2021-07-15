SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -This afternoon will be hot and humid, but aside from a pop up shower we have a reprieve from the rain today. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80's to near 90 with dew points in the 60's.
Tonight will be quiet with mainly clear skies and some patchy fog. Temperatures will fall into the 60's.
Tomorrow will be hot and humid again with highs near 90. However, a few showers and storms will roll into western Mass by the late afternoon and evening as a cold front slowly slides south.
As the front draws closer on Saturday showers and storms become more likely, mainly during the afternoon. Storms and even some heavy steady rain are possible during the afternoon and evening leading to the potential for flash flooding. It will be warm and humid, but likely cooler with highs in the low to mid 80's with clouds rolling in. Sunday will still feature lots of clouds and a few more showers as the front stalls across the area. Highs will likely stay in the 70's.
It looks as though this front may stall near us into next week as well, which means more unsettled conditions with rounds of showers and storms. We are headed for our wettest July on record.
