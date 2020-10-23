SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cloudy and mild conditions continue this evening and tonight with a weak southerly flow and lingering moisture. We remain muggy tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s to around 60. Low clouds and fog possible again overnight with a shower or sprinkle.
A pattern shift coming our way this weekend. Saturday begins cloudy with sprinkles or drizzle, then a quick shower is possible by the late morning and early afternoon with a passing cold front. Once the front moves east, temperatures in the 60s to near 70 in the valley will begin to drop. Wind shifts northwest, ushering in drier air and skies will clear out. It will be a brisk and cool end to the day with some frost possible early Sunday morning!
After a cold and frosty start Sunday morning, surface high pressure will keep skies mainly sunny through the afternoon with seasonably cool temps. Highs end up in the upper 40s for the Berkshires to mid-50s in the Pioneer Valley with a light breeze and low humidity.
The jet stream will shift over New England next week, which will help steer weather systems through the area. Our chances for rain increase Monday with showers possible later in the day with a warm front. Showers persist through Tuesday with a cold frontal passage and low pressure passing along it. Showers from the low may continue into Wednesday morning. Another series of systems may bring showers back Thursday into Friday along with colder temps for the weekend.
