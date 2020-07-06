SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A warm start to the week with many getting into the middle and upper 80s today thanks to strong July sunshine. However, to our south, a slow-moving warm front will be pushing northward this evening, bringing a chance for showers and a thunderstorm. Any showers should taper off before 11pm. Patchy fog and scattered clouds linger overnight with lows in the lower to middle 60s.
Tuesday will be a fairly cloudy day, keeping high temps in the low 80s. With a warm front slowly moving northeast of western Mass, we will have a more humid day with dew points in the mid to upper 60s. If we see a shower or thunderstorm, it would be late in the day and very hit or miss.
Dew points continue to climb Wednesday and Thursday with a tropical feel over western Mass! Scattered showers are expected early Wednesday morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms are back for the afternoon and evening. Thursday looks a bit sunnier, which may help us get to 90 degrees.
Later this week a coastal low will form off the Carolinas. This low looks to move up the coast with a swath of heavy, soaking rains that will affect New England Friday evening into Saturday. Timing still needs to be ironed out, but Friday night into Saturday morning might be our best shot at rain, however scattered showers and storms will be possible much of Saturday. Our weather remains humid and unsettled Sunday with more thunderstorm chances.
