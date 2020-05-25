SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds are finally beginning to break up a bit this afternoon and temperatures should hit lower to middle 70s for most. A nice BBQ evening, even with the patchy clouds.
Tonight, temperatures hold in the 50s with lingering patchy clouds, a light south breeze and developing patchy fog.
Tuesday begins mild and a bit muggy with patchy low clouds and fog. Fog burns off mid-morning and skies turn mostly sunny. Temperatures will jump into the lower to middle 80s by the afternoon with a south breeze. It may feel a bit muggy in the evening, but overall the day looks nice.
A strong southwesterly flow kicks in mid to late week, bringing in higher humidity. Wednesday may be the warmest day of the week with highs in the middle to upper 80s and dew points around 60. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds build Thursday and we may see an isolated shower or thunderstorm develop late in the day.
Friday turns humid with dew points well into the 60s. Skies look partly to mostly cloudy and temps should hit lower 80s. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The front won't actually come through until Saturday morning, so we remain muggy Friday night and Saturday morning with continued showers and downpours. We turn sharply less humid Saturday afternoon and cooler Saturday night through Monday.
