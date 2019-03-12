SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Wind will gradually become lighter and eventually calm late tonight into Wednesday as high pressure builds just south of New England. It was a chilly day today and with a clear sky expected tonight, temps will bottom out in the teens overnight-our coldest night of the week.
Wednesday will begin cold and dry with plenty of sunshine to start the day. An upper level disturbance will be pushing in from the northwest, increasing clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures will still make it into the middle 40s for the lower valley with a light southwesterly breeze. The upper level wave will bring a chance for light, scattered rain and snow showers Wednesday night and overnight with no accumulation expected.
An upper level ridge builds into the East for the end of the week, bringing milder air back into our region. Temperatures rise into the 50s Thursday with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Dry weather will persist all day with a chance for light rain showers holding off until the overnight hours.
Our weather turns damp Friday as scattered showers move in during the morning and linger throughout the day. A few downpours and rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out either. A southerly breeze will help bring temperatures into the middle and upper 50s ahead of a strong cold front. The front will pass through western Mass Friday evening, bringing an end to showers for the weekend.
Saturday will be a dry, breezy day with winds out of the west. Temperatures will be back to the middle and upper 40s with a mix of clouds and sunshine as low pressure continues to move away. A second, dry cold front will pass through late Saturday and usher in some colder air for Sunday-with highs back to the low 40s. High pressure will give us a dry, brisk day with good sunshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.