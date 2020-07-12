SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a warm Sunday afternoon, our weather stays quiet this evening with patchy clouds decreasing. Temperatures tonight return to the middle 60s for most, with a muggy feel to the air. Breezes become light and variable late.
We begin the week unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning to western Mass Monday. Clouds will be around in the morning and a few showers are possible, even a rumble of thunder before Noon. In the afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms flare up with some strong to severe storms possible. The main severe threat is damaging wind gusts, but isolated flash flooding may also occur as these storms may move slowly and train-meaning numerous rounds of heavy rain may pass over the same area.
Showers and storms diminish Monday night and we stay muggy with patchy fog. The muggy feel does subside a bit this week with lower dew points from Tuesday to Thursday. While not necessarily refreshing, it will feel more comfortable than recent days.
An upper level low will move overhead Tuesday, keeping our temperatures near normal and our weather a bit unsettled. Spotty showers and a thunderstorm are possible in the afternoon and any storms may have small hail. The upper low will be gone for Wednesday, which is looking mainly dry and our best day of the week!
High pressure will give us another dry day Thursday, but more clouds are expected as our next system approaches from the west. Friday looks unsettled with scattered showers and thunderstorms as a system passes just to our south. Clouds and rain chances look to keep us cooler, but humid Friday, then we turn hot and humid for the weekend.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.