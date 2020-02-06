SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our next storm system is on the way and a stronger area of low pressure will move into the Northeast with rain, some high elevation ice and strong wind.
This evening, temperatures are hovering in the 30s, just at or slightly above freezing. Some slick spots here and there, but most in the valley remain slightly above 32 degrees. Occasional showers around or some drizzle for a few hours.
Rain becomes steady overnight an in the high elevations, freezing rain is likely with additional ice accretion. Ice totals by Friday morning should get back to a tenth of an inch, with some isolated higher amounts. Winter Weather Advisories continue for Berkshire, Franklin, western Hampshire and Hampden counties through 7am. In the valley, rain amounts may hit a quarter to half inch. It will be a soggy morning commute!
Rain will taper to showers Friday afternoon and a light northeast breeze will shift west and increase. A Wind Advisory is up for central and eastern Hampden County and points east and south from 2pm to 10pm Friday. Westerly wind gusts may top 50mph at times. Temperatures are tricky Friday and may spike well into the 40s in the valley, but it will be brief. Temps will crash Friday afternoon and evening with drying conditions in the valley and snow showers in the hills and Berkshires.
Cold and blustery Friday night into Saturday with wind chills falling to near 0 by Saturday morning. We will be dry with good sunshine, but Arctic high pressure will give us “February” temperatures with highs in the 20s. Lighter wind Saturday night will help temps fall well into the teens by Sunday morning. Clouds increase Sunday and we may see a late-day rain or snow shower. A weak system passing by Sunday night into Monday morning will bring a slightly better chance for rain and snow showers. Light rain continues through mid-day Monday with highs climbing into the 40s.
Unsettled weather continues next week with a few systems rolling through. Rain is most likely, but if the timing is night into early morning, then a mixed bag of precip may occur, leading to travel issues.
